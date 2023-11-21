All you need to know about the breed



Why walk when you can run? Words to live by for the incredibly jubilant Schipperke, a chaser of vermin from way back and of balls or frisbees today. This inquisitive and entertaining dog embodies all there is to love in a canine: Intelligence, energy, bravery (they may be small but they’re mighty!), and affection. The Schipperke also has a long lifespan so be prepared for many great years with this fun little dog.

Pint-sized at an average of 13 inches (33cm), but what they might lack in size they make up for in their on-the-go demeanour. As long as there’s a job to do, the Schipperke will be fine. Extremely protective of their family and the children in it, the Schipperke can be aloof with those they don’t know but warms up soon enough.

At times the Schipperke breed can be obstinate, and will need to be trained with a very firm hand and a good amount of repetition. This is a highly curious dog who seeks adventure at every turn. Keep them on leash when out as their prey drive will cause the Schipperke to chase new furry friends in a heartbeat. Ditto for an enclosed space: The Schipperke needs exercise and will dig their way out or hop a fence if left to their own devices to get it.

Their history started in Belgium where they were fierce ratters on barges traversing the low country. They are often called “little shepherd” but the Schipperke‘s name (pronounced “SHEEP-er-ker”) translates from the Flemish as “Little Captain” or “Little Skipper.” Whatever you call them, this is a dog who will be adored by all who cross their path.