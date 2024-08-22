dog weight dry and wet food

Weight support for dogs

Precise, veterinarian-recommended nutrition to help support a healthy weight in dogs.   
Weight management for dogs

Just a few extra pounds can have a dramatic effect on your dog's quality of life and overall health. Your veterinarian may recommend a diet with high protein and high fiber to help support satiety and healthy weight loss and keep your dog feeling satisfied. 

A lifetime of health

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.

