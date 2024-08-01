American Curl

American Curls like people, they are friendly and have well-balanced behaviour. They are very intelligent and playful. It’s important that their owner has time to give them attention, as this breed doesn't enjoy being left out of the activity of the household.

They have quiet voices and are not overly vocal, however, they make their wants known with gentle trilling and cooing sounds. Their kitten-like personality lasts well throughout adulthood.

Kaynak: Dünya Kedi Kongresi'nden (WCC) edinilen temel bilgiler ve özellikler