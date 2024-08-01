American Curl
American Curls are gentle, easy-going and loving cats who settle into any household, adapting easily to life with other pets or children in the home.
About the American Curl
American Curls like people, they are friendly and have well-balanced behaviour. They are very intelligent and playful. It’s important that their owner has time to give them attention, as this breed doesn't enjoy being left out of the activity of the household.
They have quiet voices and are not overly vocal, however, they make their wants known with gentle trilling and cooing sounds. Their kitten-like personality lasts well throughout adulthood.Kaynak: Dünya Kedi Kongresi'nden (WCC) edinilen temel bilgiler ve özellikler
Irkın özellikleri
Ülke: Amerika Birleşik Devletleri
Tüy: Kısa tüylü
Boyut kategorisi: Orta
Beklenen ortalama yaşam süresi: 15-20 yıl
Arkadaş canlısı / Sevgi dolu / Sosyal / Sakin / Zeki / Oyuncu
Önemli bilgiler
Orta seviyede bakıma ihtiyaç duyar
İç mekanda yaşamaya oldukça elverişlidir
Çok özen gerektirir
