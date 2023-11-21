Key questions to ask before getting a dog
Before we answer your questions, let’s start with understanding how to be a responsible dog owner.
Your future four-legged family member will play a significant role in your family life. So, we can’t stress it enough: dog ownership is a serious commitment. There are many great reasons to welcome a dog into your life - and endless rewards - but it is a two-way relationship. We’re here to help you get it right.
The bottom line? Responsible dog ownership means meeting your future dog’s many needs. Caring for your dog involves making sure they are correctly trained and socialised, in their best health and content with life - from the playful puppy phase to the well-rounded adult years.
If you can answer ‘yes’ to these questions, you might be ready to take on a canine commitment. We can guide you on everything you need to know, including dog ownership costs, adapting to life with a puppy or dog, and choosing the breed that suits your lifestyle best.
If you answered ‘no’, that’s also ok. It’s always good to wait until the circumstances are right before welcoming a dog into your life.
2. What to know before getting a dog
The benefits of having a dog are endless. But there are several things to consider before getting a dog:
- Are you available? A puppy or dog requires time and attention. From daily walks to training sessions, grooming and vet check-ups, you must be available for your puppy or dog. Leaving them alone for long stretches of time is not advised as it can lead to emotional distress and destructive behaviour.
- Are you in this for the long haul? Depending on which breed you choose, dogs can live between 8 to 14 years or more. So, life with a dog is just that—a long-term commitment. For any big life changes that may occur, the impact on your dog’s health and well-being should be taken into consideration.
- Are you ready to spend? Your dog is an investment. High-quality food, training and toys, as well as vet appointments and healthcare insurance all add up.
- Are you patient? Welcoming a puppy or dog into your life is a huge adjustment. Staying patient will help both you and your canine companion at key development moments.
You feel good about getting a dog for the right reasons. It’s going to be hard work but there are so many rewards.
A few of the hundreds of reasons why life with a dog is great
Lower stress levels
Research shows that time spent with dogs leads to an increase in oxytocin, known as the feel-good hormone. Petting dogs also lowers cortisol levels, the hormone linked to stress.
Better health
Being a dog owner means daily walks, whatever the weather. This is a great way to stay active. Medical research has also shown that owning a dog can decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Constant company
Most dogs are always ready to offer affection. Studies have found that pet owners tend to struggle less with feelings of loneliness.
Be more sociable
Dogs tend to attract attention wherever they go, so they’re a great way to meet new people or experience regular social interactions. In fact, being a dog owner increases your chances of getting to know your neighbours better, compared to non-dog owners.
3. Which dog should you get?
Choosing the right dog is not an easy decision to make.
If you’re lucky, your dog will live a long life, so your future dog needs to be a good match with your lifestyle. When choosing a dog, there are many factors to consider, such as:
1. What size of dog is best for your living space and situation?
2. What energy level would be suited to your lifestyle?
3. Which breed would be the best fit with your family, friends or other pets?
4. Which character traits are you looking for (guard dog, exercise buddy, lap dog etc.)?
5. Are there any canine character traits that are not suited to your lifestyle?
6. Do you want a dog that is easy to train and groom?
7. Male and female dogs differ in personality and needs. Which one is best for you?
8. Do you want to welcome a puppy into your life or do you prefer an adult dog?
When deciding which dog to get, research is crucial. We have an extensive breed library, designed to help you find a suitable canine match. You and your future companion deserve a joyful future together.
4. How to find your canine companion
You’ve decided which breed is right for you (and vice versa). But if you’re a first-time dog owner, questions remain. Will you adopt or will you buy from a breeder? Whichever choice you make, responsible dog ownership includes acquiring your four-legged friend in a safe and ethical way.
Always expect questions: breeders, animal shelters and pet shops should be highly motivated to find the best home possible for the puppies and dogs in their care.
From an animal shelter
If you decide to rehome an abandoned dog or puppy, your local animal shelter is on hand to guide you. Share as much information as you can, to help them match you to the right dog.
From friends or neighbours
Before taking your furry newest family member home with you, check that they have been properly weaned and that their mother is in good health. Then, schedule a vet appointment as soon as possible, for essential medical tests and vaccinations.
From a breeder
Honest breeders will always prioritise the well-being of puppies and their parents. Pay them a visit to ensure that they provide safe and comfortable living conditions. Responsible breeders should provide medical certificates or health screen tests.
From a pet shop
If you’re buying from a pet shop, be sure to check where they get their puppies from. You should be able to access the proper documentation, such as proof of genetic testing, like with a breeder.
