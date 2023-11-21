3. Which dog should you get?

Choosing the right dog is not an easy decision to make.

If you’re lucky, your dog will live a long life, so your future dog needs to be a good match with your lifestyle. When choosing a dog, there are many factors to consider, such as:

1. What size of dog is best for your living space and situation?

2. What energy level would be suited to your lifestyle?

3. Which breed would be the best fit with your family, friends or other pets?

4. Which character traits are you looking for (guard dog, exercise buddy, lap dog etc.)?

5. Are there any canine character traits that are not suited to your lifestyle?

6. Do you want a dog that is easy to train and groom?

7. Male and female dogs differ in personality and needs. Which one is best for you?

8. Do you want to welcome a puppy into your life or do you prefer an adult dog?

When deciding which dog to get, research is crucial. We have an extensive breed library, designed to help you find a suitable canine match. You and your future companion deserve a joyful future together.