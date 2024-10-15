Çerez Politikası

Çerezler (cookies) nedir?

“Çerezler”, siz bir internet sitesini görüntülerken bu internet sitesinin bilgisayarınıza gönderdiği veri dosyalarıdır. Bu veri dosyaları, sitemizi kullanmanızı daha etkin ve yararlı hale getirmek amacıyla, sitemizin önemli bilgileri hatırlaması için olanak sağlayan bilgileri içerir. Sitelerimiz çerezleri çok çeşitli amaçlar için kullanır. Çerez teknolojisini ve IP adreslerini çevrimiçi ziyaretçilerden bilgi elde etmek ve aynı zamanda, kayıtlı ziyaretçilere mümkün olan en iyi kişiselleştirilmiş çevrimiçi deneyimi sağlamak için kullanıyoruz.

Çerezleri nasıl kullanıyoruz?

Sitelerimizi ziyaret edenler farklı internet tarayıcıları ve bilgisayarlar kullanır. Ziyaretlerinizi, kullandığınız teknolojik araçları göz önüne alarak mümkün olduğunca kolay hale getirmek amacıyla, otomatik olarak tarayıcınızın türünü (örneğin, Internet Explorer), işletim sisteminizi (örneğin, Windows, Mac) ve internet servis sağlayıcınız tarafından kullanılan alan adını kaydederiz. Aynı zamanda, sitelerimizi güncellemek ve geliştirmek için sitemizi ziyaret eden toplam ziyaretçi sayısını takip ederiz; bu aşamada bir kişiye bağlanabilir veri toplanmamaktadır. Bu veriler, bize daha fazla ziyaretçinin belirli özellikleri veya alanları diğerlerine kıyasla tercih edip etmediğini gösterir ve sitemizi ziyaretçilerimizin çoğunluğu için güncel ve ilgi çekici tutmamıza yardımcı olur. Ayrıca çocukların sadece yetişkinlere ve gençlere uygun belli bazı alanlara veya özelliklere erişmelerini engellemek amacıyla da çerez kullanıyoruz.

Sitelerimizdeki deneyiminizi kişiselleştirmek için çerezleri nasıl kullanıyoruz?

Çerez teknolojisi, ziyaretçilerimizin ilgi alanlarına uygun içerik sunmamıza ve ziyaretçilerimizin sitelerimizde yer alan ürünleri sipariş etmelerini, piyangolara ve yarışmalara katılmalarını ve diğer fonksiyonları kullanmalarını kolaylaştırmamıza yardımcı olur. Çevrimiçi alışveriş imkânı sağlayan siteler, alışveriş sepetinizdeki ürünleri hatırlamak ve işleme koymak için çerezleri kullanırlar. Bu gibi durumlarda izin verildiği ölçüde kişisel verileri bir çerez dosyası ile ilişkilendirebiliriz.

Kullandığımız farklı kategorilerdeki çerezler

Kullandığımız farklı kategorilerdeki çerezler, Milletlerarası Ticaret Odası’nın çerez kategorileri ile ilgili kılavuzunu temel alır. Bu kategoriler, Kesinlikle Gerekli, Performans, İşlevsellik ve Hedefleme Çerezlerini içerir.

‘Kesinlikle Gerekli’ çerezler internet sitesinde gezinmenizi ve güvenli alanlar, alışveriş sepetleri ve çevrimiçi ödeme gibi temel özellikleri kullanmanızı sağlar. Bu çerezler pazarlama veya internette hangi sayfaları ziyaret ettiğinizi takip etmek amacıyla kullanılan türde bilgiler toplamamaktadır. Kesinlikle Gerekli çerezleri aşağıdaki amaçlar için kullanıyoruz:

Tek bir internet tarayıcı oturumunda farklı sayfalara yönelirken sipariş formlarına yazdığınız bilgiler gibi şeyleri hatırlamak;

Mal ve hizmet satın alma sayfasına gittiğiniz zaman siparişlerinizi hatırlamak;

İnternet sitemizde oturum açtığınızı belirlemek;

İnternet sitesinin çalışma şeklinde herhangi bir değişiklik yaptığımızda internet sitemizde doğru hizmete bağlanmanızı sağlamak.

‘Kesinlikle Gerekli’ çerezler olarak nitelediğimiz çerezler aşağıdaki amaçlar için KULLANILMAYACAKTIR:

Size ürün veya hizmet tanıtımı yapılması için kullanılabilecek bilgileri toplamak;

Tercihlerinizi veya kullanıcı adınızı mevcut ziyaretinizden sonra hatırlamak.

‘Performans’ çerezleri hangi sayfaları ziyaret ettiğiniz ve herhangi bir hataya maruz kalıp kalmadığınız gibi internet sitemizi kullanımınıza dair bilgileri toplar. Bu çerezler sizi tanımlayabilecek herhangi bir bilgi içermez - toplanan tüm bilgiler anonimdir ve sadece internet sitemizin çalışma şeklini geliştirmek, kullanıcılarımızın ilgilendiği alanları tespit etmek ve reklamlarımızın ne kadar etkili olduğunu ölçmek için kullanılır. ‘Performans’ çerezlerini aşağıdaki amaçlar için kullanıyoruz:

İnternet sitemizin nasıl kullanıldığına dair istatistiki bilgileri sağlamak;

Reklamlarımızın ne kadar etkili olduğunu görmek (bu bilgileri diğer internet sitelerini ziyaret ettiğinizde size reklam yönlendirilmesi için kullanmıyoruz);

İnternet sitesini, ortaya çıkan hataları inceleyerek geliştirmemize yardımcı olmak;

İnternet sitemizin farklı tasarımlarını test etmek.

‘Performans’ çerezleri olarak nitelediğimiz çerezler aşağıdaki amaçlar için KULLANILMAYACAKTIR:

Diğer internet sitelerinde ürün veya hizmetlerin size tanıtımı için kullanılabilecek bilgileri toplamak;

Tercihlerinizi veya kullanıcı adınızı mevcut ziyaretinizden sonra hatırlamak;

Herhangi başka bir internet sitesinde size reklam yönlendirmek.

‘İşlevsellik’ çerezleri hizmet sağlamak ya da ziyaretinizi iyileştirmek amacıyla yapılan ayarları anımsamak için kullanılır. ‘İşlevsellik’ çerezlerini aşağıdaki amaçlar için kullanıyoruz:

Düzen, metin boyutu, tercihler ve renkler gibi yaptığınız ayarları hatırlamak;

Bir anketi doldurmak isteyip istemediğinizi daha önce sorup sormadığımızı hatırlamak;

Sitemizde ne zaman oturum açtığınızı size göstermek;

Sitemizde bir hizmet sunulması için ortaklar ile bilgi paylaşımında bulunmak. Paylaşılan bilgiler sadece söz konusu hizmet, ürün veya işlevi sağlamak için kullanılmak üzere paylaşılır ve bu bilgiler başka herhangi bir amaç için kullanılmaz.

‘İşlevsellik’ çerezleri olarak nitelendirdiğimiz çerezler aşağıdaki amaçlar için KULLANILMAYACAKTIR:

Diğer internet sitelerinde size reklam yönlendirmek. ‘Hedefleme’ çerezleri ‘Beğen’ ve ‘Paylaş’ butonları gibi üçüncü şahıslar tarafından sağlanan hizmetler ile bağlantılıdır. Üçüncü şahıslar, internet sitemizi ziyaret ettiğinizin tanınması karşılığında bu hizmetleri sağlamaktadır. ‘Hedefleme’ çerezlerini aşağıdaki amaçlar için kullanıyoruz:

Facebook gibi, ziyaretiniz hakkında toplanan bilgileri daha sonra size başka sitelerde reklam yönlendirmek için kullanabilecek sosyal ağlar ile bağlantı kurmak;

İlginizi çekebilecek reklamları size yönlendirebilmeleri için ziyaretiniz hakkında toplanan bilgileri reklam ajanslarına aktarmak.

Web işareti (web beacon) nedir ve biz bunları nasıl kullanıyoruz?

Bazı internet sayfalarımız ve e-posta güncellemeleri, bazen tek piksel GİF (one pixel GIF), düz GİF (clear GIF) veya piksel etiketleri (pixel tag) olarak da bilinen ve web işaretleri olarak adlandırılan elektronik görüntüler içerebilir. Bunlar, internet sitelerinde ilgili sayfaları görüntüleyen ziyaretçilerin sayısını belirlememizi sağlar. Bunlar, promosyon amaçlı e-posta iletilerini/bültenleri kaç abonenin okuduğunu takip etmemiz için olanak sağlar. Web işaretleri, daha fazla kişiselleştirilmiş içerik sağlamamız amacıyla tüketicilerimizin en fazla ilgi duyduğu aktiviteler ve özellikler hakkında istatistiki bilgileri geliştirmemize de olanak sağlar. Fakat, bunlar sizin izniniz olmadan size bağlanabilir verilerinize erişmek için kullanılmaz.

Çerezleri kullanmak istemiyorsanız ne yapmanız gerekir?

Çerezleri kullanmak istemiyorsanız, bilgisayarınıza çerez gönderildiğinde sizi uyarması veya tarayıcınız (örneğin, Internet Explorer veya Firefox) aracılığıyla tüm çerezleri kapatması için gerekli ayarlamaları yapabilirsiniz. Tarayıcınızın YARDIM menüsünden çerezleri nasıl değiştirilebileceğiniz veya güncelleyebileceğiniz hakkındaki bilgilere ulaşabilirsiniz.

Alternatif olarak, farklı ve çeşitli tarayıcılarda bunun nasıl gerçekleştirileceğine dair detaylı bilgileri içeren http://www.aboutcookies.org sitesini ziyaret edebilirsiniz. Çerezlerin bilgisayarınızdan nasıl silineceği hakkında detaylı bilgiye ek olarak, çerezler hakkında genel bilgileri de burada bulabilirsiniz. Cep telefonunuzun tarayıcısında bu işlemin nasıl yapılacağına dair bilgiler için ise kullanım kılavuzuna bakmanız gereklidir.

Çerezlerin kısıtlanmasının internet sitemizin işlevselliğini etkileyebileceğini lütfen unutmayınız.

ENGLISH

In this notice you will find information on cookies, what we do with cookies, what cookies may be set when you visit our website and how to reject or delete those cookies.

What are cookies?

“Cookies” are data files that a Web site sends to your computer while you are viewing the site. These data files include information that allows our site to remember important information that will make your use of the site more efficient and useful to you. Our sites use cookies for a variety of purposes. We use cookie technology and IP addresses to obtain non-personal information from online visitors, and also to provide registered visitors with the best possible personalized online experience.

How do we use cookies?

Visitors to our sites use different web browsers and different computers. To make your visits as easy as possible with the technology you use, we automatically keep track of the type of browser (e.g., Internet Explorer) and operating system (e.g., Windows, Apple) used by a visitor, and the domain name of the visitor’s Internet service provider. We also track the total number of visitors to our site in an aggregate form to allow us to update and improve our site; personally identifiable information is not extracted in this process. This data tells us if more visitors prefer certain features or areas to others, which helps us keep our site fresh and interesting to the majority of our visitors. We also use cookies to help prevent children from entering certain areas or features intended only for adults or teens.

How do we use cookies to personalize your experience at our sites?

Cookie technology helps us deliver content tailored to a visitor’s interests, and allows us to make ordering products, entering and participating in sweepstakes and contests, and offering other functions at our site easier for our visitors. Sites that offer online shopping use cookies to remember and process the items in your shopping cart. Where permitted, we may associate personal information with a cookie file in such instances.

Different types of cookies used by us

The cookies used by us are based on the International Chamber of Commerce guide for cookie categories: Strictly Necessary, Performance, Functionality, and Targeting.

‘Strictly Necessary’ cookies let you move around the website and use essential features like secure areas, shopping baskets and online billing. These cookies don’t gather any information about you that could be used for marketing or remembering where you’ve been on the internet. We use these Strictly Necessary cookies to:

Remember things like information you’ve entered on order forms when you navigate to different pages in a single web browser session;

Remember the goods and services you ordered when you get to the checkout page;

identify you as being logged in to our website;

Make sure you connect to the right service on our website when we make any changes to the way the website works.

Cookies we have defined as ‘Strictly Necessary’ cookies will NOT be used to:

Gather information that could be used to advertise products or services to you

Remember your preferences or username beyond your current visit.

‘Performance’ cookies collect information about how you use our website e.g. which pages you visit, and if you experience any errors. These cookies don’t collect any information that could identify you – all the information collected is anonymous and is only used to help us improve how our website works, understand what interests our users and measure how effective our advertising is. We use Performance Cookies to:

Provide statistics on how our website is used;

See how effective our adverts are (we don’t use this information to target adverts to you when you visit other websites);

Help us improve the website by measuring any errors that occur;

Test different designs of our website.

Cookies we have defined as ‘Performance’ cookies will NOT be used to:

Gather information that could be used to advertise products or services to you on other websites;

Remember your preferences or username beyond your current visit;

Target adverts to you on any other website.

‘Functionality’ cookies are used to provide services or to remember settings to improve your visit. We use ‘Functionality’ cookies to:

Remember settings you’ve applied such as layout, text size, preferences and colours;

Remember if we’ve already asked you if you want to fill in a survey;

Show you when you’re logged in to the website;

Share information with partners to provide a service on our website. The information shared is only to be used to provide the service, product or function and not for any other purpose.

Cookies defined as ‘Functionality’ will NOT be used to:

Target you with adverts on other websites. ‘Targeting’ cookies are linked to services provided by third parties, such as ‘Like’ buttons and ‘Share’ buttons. The third party provides these services in return for recognising that you have visited our website. We use ‘Targeting’ cookies to:

Link to social networks like Facebook, who may subsequently use information about your visit to target advertising to you on other websites;

Provide advertising agencies with information on your visit so that they can present you with adverts that you may be interested in.

What are Web beacons and how do we use them?

Some of our Web pages and e-mail updates may contain electronic images called Web beacons, sometimes known as one pixel GIFs, clear GIFs or pixel tags. On Web sites, these allow us to count visitors who have viewed our pages. In promotional e-mail messages/newsletters they allow us to count how many subscribers have read them. Web beacons allow us to develop statistical information about the activities and features that most interest our consumers for the purpose of providing more personalized content. They are not used to access personally identifiable information without your consent.

What if you don´t want cookies?

If you don’t want cookies, you can set your computer to warn you each time a cookie is being sent or turn off all cookies through your browser (e.g., Internet Explorer or Firefox). Check your browser HELP menu to learn the correct way to change or update your cookies.

Alternatively, you may wish to visit www.aboutcookies.org which contains comprehensive information on how to do this on a wide variety of browsers. You will also find details on how to delete cookies from your computer as well as more general information about cookies. For information on how to do this on the browser of your mobile phone you will need to refer to your handset manual.

Please be aware that restricting cookies may impact on the functionality of our websites.