Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
About the Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.
The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.Kaynak: Dünya Kedi Kongresi'nden (WCC) edinilen temel bilgiler ve özellikler
Irkın özellikleri
Ülke: Myanmar
Tüy: Kısa tüylü
Boyut kategorisi: Orta
Beklenen ortalama yaşam süresi: 10-16 yıl
Aktif / Sevecen / Dikkatli / Arkadaş canlısı
Önemli bilgiler
Çok özen gerektirir
Orta seviyede bakıma ihtiyaç duyar
İç ve dış mekanda yaşamaya elverişlidir
