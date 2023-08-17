21-30 Kasım

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Dachshund Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.

Joint & bone support

Dachshund Puppy contributes to supporting the Dachshund puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

