Hair&Skin Care

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE AN ITCHY SKIN AND A POOR COAT CONDITION? The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. Too much grooming or scratching can damage her skin, disrupting the protective skin barrier. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.