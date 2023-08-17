Hair&Skin Jelly

Online Mağaza'ya özel, seçili ürünlerde sepette %35 indirim!

PROVEN RESULTS OVER 90% OF OWNERS OBSERVED GOOD SKIN AND COAT QUALITY AFTER 3 WEEKS*

Does your cat have itchy skin and a poor coat condition? The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. Too much grooming or scratching can damage her skin, disrupting the protective skin barrier. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.

ROYAL CANIN® HAIR&SKIN CARE Formulated to care for your cat's skin and help her maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. To help support and nourish her skin, this formula contains omega-3, including EPA and DHA, and omega-6 fatty acids.

SKIN & COAT CARE PROGRAM: 1. Try ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry food as the perfect complement to this wet formula. 2. You can help protect your cat's skin by keeping her bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. 3. Brush your cat routinely to remove excess hair and irritants and always use cat-friendly products when grooming. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care, kedinizin deri ve tüy sağlığını desteklemek için özel olarak tasarlanmış, besin ögesi açısından eksiksiz ve dengeli bir formüldür. Bu formül, kedinizin derisinin ve tüylerini içten dışa doğru desteklemeye ve beslemeye yardımcı olmak için EPA ve DHA dahil olmak üzere omega-3 yağ asitleri ve omega-6 yağ asitleri içerir. ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care'in kanıtlanmış sonuçları vardır. Çalışmamız*, sahiplerin %90'ından fazlasının, Hair & Skin Care beslenme programıyla (hem kuru mama hem de yaş mama formüllerini birleştiren) yalnızca 3 hafta beslendikten sonra iyi bir deri ve tüy kalitesi gözlemlediğini gösterdi. ROYAL CANIN® Hair & Skin Care aynı zamanda sos ve kuru mama olarak da mevcuttur. Hem yaş mama hem de kuru mamanın karışımı, kedilerin sevdiği çeşitliliği sağlar. *Royal Canin şirket içi çalışması

