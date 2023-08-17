Club Aboneliği Siparişlerinde %10 İndirim Fırsatı!

Hairball Care Gravy

Yaş Kedi Maması

Mevcut boylar

12 x 85g

Doğru porsiyon nedir?

Thin slices in gravy Pouch Pouches ROYAL CANIN is committed

(Box only) SOME CATS ARE PRONE TO HAIRBALLS HAIRBALL CARE UNIQUE FORMULA

BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU for Royal Canin SAS ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.

(QR CODE :) Scan to learn more!

PROVEN RESULTS Reduces hairball formation in 14 days.* *Royal Canin internal study.

Helps reduce hairball formation

PROVEN RESULTS The exclusive use of ROYAL CANIN® HAIRBALL CARE wet formula reduces hairball formation in 14 days.* *Royal Canin internal study.

PROVEN RESULTS Reduces hairball formation in 14 days*

Is your cat prone to hairballs? Cats spend a large portion of their day grooming, and therefore can swallow a large quantity of hair. This ingested hair can accumulate in the digestive tract forming hairballs which can be either regurgitated or eliminated through the stools. For some cats, the accumulated hair leads to discomfort and more serious problems.

HAIRBALL CARE PROGRAM: 1. Try ROYAL CANIN® HAIRBALL CARE dry food as the perfect complement to this wet formula. 2. Brush your cat routinely to remove excess hair. 3. Although hairballs can be common, they can be a sign of other health concerns. Be sure to inform your veterinary team about your cat's hairballs. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.

ROYAL CANIN® HAIRBALL CARE Formulated to help stimulate intestinal transit to help naturally eliminate ingested hair.

Feeding instructions Pouch only OR Pouch + Kibble* AGE Months ADULT WEIGHT kg g *ROYAL CANIN® HAIRBALL CARE Water

Feeding instructions OR kg g* *ROYAL CANIN® HAIRBALL CARE

Adult cats from 1 to 12 years old, including sterilised

·        A balanced nutritional formula to help reduce hairball formation ·        Formulated to help stimulate intestinal transit ·        Proven results

·        Helps reduce hairball formation ·        Helps stimulate intestinal transit ·        Proven results

Evcil hayvanların sağlığını ve refahını desteklemek

Tüm ekosistemimiz için değer yaratmak

2025'e kadar sertifikalı karbon nötr olma taahhüdü

Ürünlerimiz ile ilgili sorularınız mı var?

Önce hayvansever, sonra da evcil hayvan uzmanı olarak, size yardım etmek ve sorularınızı yanıtlamak için her zaman buradayız. Uzmanlarımız, 0850 737 12 00 no’lu hattan hafta içi her gün 09:00 - 18:00 saatleri arasında hizmet vermektedir.Bizimle iletişime geçin
