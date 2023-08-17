Dachshund Adult
Joint & bone support
Dachshund Adult contributes to supporting the Dachshund’s bones and joints thanks to adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
Stool and odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Muscle tone
This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.