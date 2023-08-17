21-30 Kasım

Dachshund Adult

Kuru Köpek Maması

Joint & bone support

Dachshund Adult contributes to supporting the Dachshund’s bones and joints thanks to adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.

Stool and odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Exclusive kibble design: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Muscle tone

This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.

