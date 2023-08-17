Club Aboneliği Siparişlerinde %10 İndirim Fırsatı!

Maxi Adult Gravy

Yaş Köpek Maması

10 x 140g

Doğru porsiyon nedir?

High digestibility

Helps support digestive health and a balance in the intestinal flora.

High palatable

With pieces of food in gravy (Chunk in Gravy)

Bone & joint support

Helps maintain healthy bones and joints in large breed dogs.

Omega 3: EPA-DHA

Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.

ÜRÜN AYRINTILARI

Suitable for all large dogs between 15 months-8 years old that weigh between 26-44 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult in Gravy's exclusive formula contains a balanced supply of dietary fibre and high quality protein, selected for its very high digestibility.ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult in Gravy contains nutrients that help to support and maintain your dog's strong bones and healthy joints throughout its adult years.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult in Gravy is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids, such as EPA and DHA. These fatty acids help to maintain your dog's healthy skin condition.To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

Önce hayvansever, sonra da evcil hayvan uzmanı olarak, size yardım etmek ve sorularınızı yanıtlamak için her zaman buradayız. Uzmanlarımız, 0850 737 12 00 no’lu hattan hafta içi her gün 09:00 - 18:00 saatleri arasında hizmet vermektedir.Bizimle iletişime geçin
