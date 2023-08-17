Club Aboneliği Siparişlerinde %10 İndirim Fırsatı!

Maxi Puppy Gravy

Yaş Köpek Maması

Mevcut boylar

10 x 140g

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.

Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.

NO PRESERVATIVES NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS

4A- Soft texture for baby teeth

Perfect chunk size, texture & taste for growing large breed puppies.

4B- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

4C- Brain development

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

4D- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

ROYAL CANIN® is committed IN GRAVY STAGE How to feed your puppy?

Feeding instructions AGE Months Metabolisable energy kcal/kg

Feeding instructions Pouch only OR Kibble* + Pouch AGE Months ADULT WEIGHT kg g Metabolisable energy kcal/kg

BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.

ÜRÜN AYRINTILARI

görsel yanındaki ürün detayları

Evcil hayvanların sağlığını ve refahını desteklemek

Tüm ekosistemimiz için değer yaratmak

2025'e kadar sertifikalı karbon nötr olma taahhüdü

Ürünlerimiz ile ilgili sorularınız mı var?

Önce hayvansever, sonra da evcil hayvan uzmanı olarak, size yardım etmek ve sorularınızı yanıtlamak için her zaman buradayız. Uzmanlarımız, 0850 737 12 00 no’lu hattan hafta içi her gün 09:00 - 18:00 saatleri arasında hizmet vermektedir.Bizimle iletişime geçin
