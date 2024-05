Training takes time. So, it’s important to be patient with your puppy and not punish them when things don’t go to plan. If your puppy chews the furniture, climbs where they shouldn’t, or urinates in the house, there is no use in reprimanding them later, as they are unlikely to make the connection. The best way to make it clear that something is forbidden is to say a very clear “No!” while the undesired activity is taking place.