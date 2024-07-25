Bernese Mountain Dog
Bernese Mountain Dogs are popular for their beautiful coats and good-natured character.
About the Bernese Mountain Dog
Originally used as guard and cattle dogs on farms in the Bern region of Switzerland, Bernese Mountain Dogs are versatile working animals and much-loved family pets. Their striking tricolour coat and great adaptability have won them a place in the hearts of families around the globe.
Well balanced, attentive, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, they are good-natured and loyal to people they know, whilst self-assured and placid with strangers.Kaynak: Fédération Cynologique Internationale'den (FCI) alınan temel bilgi ve özellikler
Irkın özellikleri
Ülke: İsviçre
Boyut kategorisi: İri (45 kg ve üzeri)
Özgüvenli / Sevecen / Dikkatli / Sadık / Soğukkanlı / Sakin
Önemli bilgiler
Harika bir koruma köpeği olur
Orta seviyede bakım gerektirir
Dış mekana ihtiyaç duyar
