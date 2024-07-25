CLUB aboneliğine özel %10 İNDİRİM! İlk siparişte HEDİYE YAŞ MAMA! Veteriner hekimden BESLENME DANIŞMANLIĞI!

Keşfet

Bernese Mountain Dog

Bernese Mountain Dogs are popular for their beautiful coats and good-natured character.
Bernese Mountain Dog adult in black and white

About the Bernese Mountain Dog

Originally used as guard and cattle dogs on farms in the Bern region of Switzerland, Bernese Mountain Dogs are versatile working animals and much-loved family pets. Their striking tricolour coat and great adaptability have won them a place in the hearts of families around the globe.

Well balanced, attentive, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, they are good-natured and loyal to people they know, whilst self-assured and placid with strangers.

Kaynak: Fédération Cynologique Internationale'den (FCI) alınan temel bilgi ve özellikler

Irkın özellikleri

Ülke: İsviçre
Boyut kategorisi: İri (45 kg ve üzeri)
Özgüvenli / Sevecen / Dikkatli / Sadık / Soğukkanlı / Sakin

Önemli bilgiler

Harika bir koruma köpeği olur
Orta seviyede bakım gerektirir
Dış mekana ihtiyaç duyar

Bu sayfayı beğenin & paylaşın