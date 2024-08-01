CLUB aboneliğine özel %10 İNDİRİM! İlk siparişte HEDİYE YAŞ MAMA! Veteriner hekimden BESLENME DANIŞMANLIĞI!

Newfoundland

The Newfoundland is a gentle giant. Despite their size and incredible strength, they are known for their gentleness and calm nature.

About the Newfoundland

Newfoundlands are sociable, good-natured dogs. They are well suited to coping with extreme conditions, and thanks to their powerful, muscular bodies and great coordination, they can be trained to become valuable water and rescue dogs. In fact, it’s in water that Newfoundlands are really in their element. They are excellent swimmers, thanks to a strong tail that is broad at the base, and acts very much like a rudder.

These dogs come in a variety of colours, including black and white, black and brown.

Kaynak: Fédération Cynologique Internationale'den (FCI) alınan temel bilgi ve özellikler

Irkın özellikleri

Ülke: Kanada
Boyut kategorisi: İri (45 kg ve üzeri)
Beklenen ortalama yaşam süresi: 9-10 yıl
Sevecen / Arkadaş canlısı / Uysal / Sakin

 

Önemli bilgiler

Harika bir koruma köpeği olur
Orta seviyede bakım gerektirir
Dış mekana ihtiyaç duyar

 

