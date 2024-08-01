Newfoundland
About the Newfoundland
Newfoundlands are sociable, good-natured dogs. They are well suited to coping with extreme conditions, and thanks to their powerful, muscular bodies and great coordination, they can be trained to become valuable water and rescue dogs. In fact, it’s in water that Newfoundlands are really in their element. They are excellent swimmers, thanks to a strong tail that is broad at the base, and acts very much like a rudder.
These dogs come in a variety of colours, including black and white, black and brown.
Kaynak: Fédération Cynologique Internationale'den (FCI) alınan temel bilgi ve özellikler
Irkın özellikleri
Ülke: Kanada
Boyut kategorisi: İri (45 kg ve üzeri)
Beklenen ortalama yaşam süresi: 9-10 yıl
Sevecen / Arkadaş canlısı / Uysal / Sakin
Önemli bilgiler
Harika bir koruma köpeği olur
Orta seviyede bakım gerektirir
Dış mekana ihtiyaç duyar
